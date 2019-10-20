Duck and cover
Coward that I am, I attempted to contact Manuel Taboada personally rather than publicly regarding his Oct. 18 guest essay on the Braswell High School altercation news story. Since I was unsuccessful and felt that he might appreciate an agreement on this particular offering, I am going to add what will probably be an unpopular agreement to his comments.
Over the years, I witnessed the gradual eroding of adolescent respect for any authority figure. Public school systems are being crushed over the weight of students’ “rights,” of which there seem to be a growing number. This move toward concentrating on individual wants of parents and students has changed our educational system into a travesty, not worthy of the name “education.”
With that said, Mr. Taboada makes a good point that all systems now espouse to the “duck and cover” method because, over the years, our society has learned to sidestep responsibility. Granted, it’s tough to stand up and say, “It’s my fault. Here’s what I’m going to do to fix it.” Believe me, if people would do that, it shuts down controversy, arguments and fixes the problem. If someone loses their job, at least they wouldn’t have lost their integrity. Unfortunately, that quality seems to matter less and less in today’s society. How sad.
Danna Zoltner,
Denton