A case for corporal punishment
The fight at Braswell High School on Oct. 2 reminds me of my years at Denton Junior and Senior High schools.
The hall fight at Braswell and reportedly at other Denton schools is now common. Our fights were between two kids, one of them was in most of them. They were outside away from the building. A bloody nose was the worst damage I ever saw.
I substituted in four Denton area schools and am not surprised by the fight. I see the answer to the problem as being about 3 feet long and 6 inches wide and 1 inch thick made of wood, or today one made of hard plastic would do. I know from “firsthand experience.”
It can burn a memory forever on the mind and one’s rear end. A trip to the hall brought on bending over, grabbing my ankles not expecting what was coming. Didn’t take long to find out! Paddles can be used if certain criteria are met. The process starts with the Denton ISD school board. Ironic the “end” word is “board.”
Respect for the teachers and students will be created as more “hot” rear ends have to go back into the class and sit down in their chairs. I know that older parents today as well as their grandparents will agree with me.
Especially the men and in one case a girl that felt the pain and embarrassment and sometimes tears as they walked back into the room.
James Penton,
Denton