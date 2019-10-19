Make things better
The headlines of the Oct. 16 paper were in reference to the Confederate statue on the Square. Instead of being caring human beings and trying to move forward, it seems this county Commissioners Court has chosen to stay in the past and continue to glorify the Civil War and this country’s shameful and cruel past. We may not be able to change the past, but we can change the future. (Note that the view of the Denton County courthouse that is shown almost daily on Channel 5 does not include the statue. At least they have some common decency about this issue.)
I am a 73-year-old white female whose ancestors were slave owners and fought on the wrong side in the Civil War. I am ashamed of this fact, but since I can’t change that, I will try for the rest of my life to support those that want to do what we can to make up for the wrongs that were committed and make things better.
If I could, I would be at every Commissioners Court meeting right by Willie Hudspeth’s side saying loud and clear that the statue should be removed. The ridiculous idea of adding a piece that memorializes the African American community instead is shameful and condescending. If the commissioners would bother to ask all the people of this county, the majority would say to take the statue down. It seems the “rich old prejudiced white people” still control the Commissioners Court.
Hopefully, the people will vote to make changes in the Commissioners Court to correct this travesty.
Louellen Stewart,
Denton