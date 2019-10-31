Three strikes and Burgess is out
Even if you don’t follow baseball, most people know that after three strikes, a player is out and has to go back to the bench.
Congressman Michael Burgess has had three strikes this year.
Strike 1: In March of 2019 on H.Res.183, he voted to support anti-Semitism and racism.
Strike 2: In July of 2019, he said he would have voted against H.Res.489 condemning the racist statements of the president if he had been present for the vote.
Strike 3: In October 2019, he supported ethnic cleansing on H.J.Res.77.
Three strikes and you are out.
Game over.
Jim Williams,
Denton