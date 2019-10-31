DRC_Keyboard

Three strikes and Burgess is out

Even if you don’t follow baseball, most people know that after three strikes, a player is out and has to go back to the bench.

Congressman Michael Burgess has had three strikes this year.

Strike 1: In March of 2019 on H.Res.183, he voted to support anti-Semitism and racism.

Strike 2: In July of 2019, he said he would have voted against H.Res.489 condemning the racist statements of the president if he had been present for the vote.

Strike 3: In October 2019, he supported ethnic cleansing on H.J.Res.77.

Three strikes and you are out.

Game over.

Jim Williams,

Denton

