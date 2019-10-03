Students overloaded with homework
I believe the Denton school system is biased and unjust. Teachers expect so much from students, but they do the very things we are instructed not to.
My main concern is homework. My teachers claim they understand we have lives outside of school, but that doesn’t seem to be true. A teacher may believe a few math problems isn’t a lot to do, but we have seven other classes. This all adds up, and it can really take time out of students’ lives.
I get home around 6 p.m. on an average day, and adding up all I have to do (school and otherwise), I typically go to sleep around 11 p.m., which I don’t find very healthy. Of course I’m going to be tired the next day, but when I can’t keep my eyes open, my teacher complains that I need to get more sleep, when it’s their fault that I can’t stay awake in the first place. It’s absolutely ridiculous.
If you have to send me home with two pages of homework each night, you aren’t doing your job right. I should be able to learn what you need me to learn in the time you are given.
Students’ lives should not be dictated by their teachers. My time outside of school, the things I feel comfortable wearing, and the way I like to live my life should be my decision, not my school’s.
Cate Panter,
McMath Middle School,
Denton