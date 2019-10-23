Leaving out the costs
Larry Beck in his Oct. 21 guest essay about “Medicare for All” correctly criticizes presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren for supporting the concept but being unwilling to admit there will be a huge tax hike for the middle class. Then he blithely writes a column forgetting to tell readers about the cost.
The Urban Institute, a center-left think tank highly respected among Democrats, is projecting that a plan similar to what Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders are pushing would require $34 trillion in additional federal spending over its first decade in operation. That’s more than the federal government’s total cost over the coming decade for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid combined, according to the most recent Congressional Budget Office projections.
This is not “right-wing” propaganda. This is the truth. Why do progressives continuously try to avoid telling voters the facts?
Paul Knopick,
Denton