A lose-lose vote for Denton
The night of Oct. 15, the mayor and three council members voted to allow other municipalities to dump unsorted trash in our landfill.
Denton homeowners separate and recycle their trash to keep the size of the landfill from growing too rapidly, and they pay extra to do so. The outside municipal garbage will not be separated. Their recyclable items and regular garbage will all go into the landfill.
The City Council’s vote went against Denton’s commitment to recycle and reduce its waste stream. This was a lose-lose vote against the residents of Denton and the environment.
Carol Soph,
Denton
Paying more at pharmacies
It is all over the news: Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are overcharging. Just Google PBM lawsuits!
In 2019 alone, over 30 states have passed legislation against these companies to protect the consumer. Now is the time for Congress to act and stop the overcharging of our seniors on Medicare.
My patients are often paying more at the counter due to pharmacy DIR fees imposed on prescriptions by PBMs, long after the medication is dispensed. These unfair charges push many seniors into the doughnut hole, causing them to ration their own meds and put their health at risk.
Congress needs to address these unnecessary charges on seniors. A recent letter from the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance urges the Department of Health and Human Services to reform these DIR fees. Twenty-three of 28 members signed the letter, but our Texas seniors need Sen. John Cornyn to join the majority and show support for ending DIR fees.
Please join me in contacting Sen. John Cornyn and urge him to support legislation to help end these burdensome fees now!
Kelly S. Selby,
Denton