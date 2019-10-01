It’s the economy
Let’s catalog what President Trump has accomplished: lowest black unemployment ever; lowest female unemployment in 18 years; lowest youth unemployment in 52 years; lowest Hispanic unemployment ever; more than 3.2 million jobs saved or created.
Also, lowest jobless claims in 49 years. Largest labor force ever. Blue-collar job growth best in 34 years. A record 6.9 million new job openings. Besides these accomplishments, we’ve all been treated to a booming stock market.
If the Democrats win the White House, what do we have to look forward to? More taxes, unemployment, more taxes, a poor economy and a stock market retreat. Did I mention how much Democrats love more taxes?
I know you print a Trump hate letter or two or three every week. Maybe those who are undecided, who may not like some of Trump’s characteristics, will remember Bill Clinton’s campaign strategists’ warning: It’s the economy, stupid.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Protect our beautiful trees
Denton has many beautiful trees. Although whenever Denton decides it needs a new fast-food chain or supermarket, they go into the fields and rip up those trees.
For example, there used to be farmland around Ryan Elementary, but some real estate developers decided to buy the land and build a bunch of houses about 2 yards apart from each other.
To do that they had to fill in a nice little creek and tear up oaks — but don’t worry, they replaced them with tiny little saplings that will take at least 10 years to make the neighborhood decent.
Claudia Kensinger,
Denton