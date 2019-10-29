Betty Kay’s kindness and care
Thank you, Betty Kay, retiring executive director of the Monsignor King Outreach Center, a shelter for Denton’s homeless population.
I have done business with the Monsignor King center for the last few years. I came to personally know Betty and recently learned she will soon retire. How Betty has handled the various Monsignor King center leadership responsibilities has always impressed me. Every time I went there in the early mornings, I met Betty and Dave Mays. I was amazed by the compassion and kindness shown as they operated the shelter.
Their mentality is to share their skills and knowledge to help improve lives of those who have not had the same good fortune of opportunity. It has been awesome to watch their positive approach help improve the lives of the shelter’s clientele.
Betty, thank you for your courage and your conviction. Thank you for your patience, respect and perseverance as you sought to improve the homeless situation. But most of all thank you for your kindness and care and for being an inspiration the world needs.
I personally, along with the employees of North Texas Laundromat, say thank you for all you have contributed over the years. Certainly, we will miss your dedication and enthusiasm. We wish you a long and happy retirement.
“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Anthony “Tony” Kurialacherry,
Denton
Full of irony
In Jeff Hood’s Oct. 25 Religion column titled “It is obvious where God is not,” the imagery is rich in irony, for those who inherit the kingdom will be on the right, while those on the left will be cursed into everlasting fire (Matthew 25:31-46). The conveyed message is that those who enter the kingdom will do so based on the works listed — feeding the hungry and thirsty, clothing the naked, tending the sick and visiting those in prison. Yet Ephesians 2:8-9 states, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works …”
Next, it is correctly stated God does not live in white neighborhoods, churches, shopping malls, restaurants, or schools. Isaiah 63:15 states where God lives: “Look down from heaven and see from your holy and glorious habitation …”
Also the column states, “God is black.” Yet, “God is a Spirit” (John 4:24). As a spirit, can God be a color, ethnicity or race?
Finally, the author is a self-avowed Baptist theologian. No other Baptist I know would recognize this theology as Baptist doctrine. Four of the author’s six listed degrees are from institutions affiliated or founded by religious organizations, notably the Southern Baptist Convention, the Jesuits and the Christian Church. The lone “theological” degree is from Emory University, founded by the Methodist-Episcopalian Church.
In light of the author’s activist theology and educational pedigree, he might be better served to identify as an interdenominational theologian and thereby refrain from besmirching the name of the Baptist denomination.
Joe Tims,
Justin