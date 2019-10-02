Sending out thanks for Blues Fest
Last weekend was special in Denton. The 21st annual Denton Blues Festival kicked off on Friday with a Celebrity Karaoke party featuring celebrities from all across our community, plying their vocal prowess on the Community Stage. It was a blast.
Both Saturday and Sunday were host to top-notch entertainers both local and national, all hosted by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce and a plethora of local sponsors from Classic Cars of Denton to both our universities and lots more. This festival is free, 100 percent, but it’s the great audience from North Texas that makes it special. Thanks to you great folks, the 21st was a big hit.
Special thanks go to: John Baines, Reggie, Steve Hill, Kerry Goree, Clifton, Connie and Ron Johnson; Steve Turner and Nathan Jenkins, for running great sound on two different stages; the city crew from Denton, who can fix anything — and I mean anything!
The music was hot, the weather cooperated, the festival food was delicious and the beverages cold. What a wonderful time we had. If you missed it, well, circle the third weekend in September 2020 because we’ll bring you No. 22.
Thanks, Denton, for supporting live music and the blues. We have the greatest Black Chamber in Texas, and it shows through this wonderful annual festival!
J. Aaron Cundall,
Denton
Tests make plain and standard kids
I feel students shouldn’t be taking so many tests throughout the school year. Some people get stressed and pressured during tests and end up doing poorly or not to their maximum extent. The teachers are also pressured to teach the kids more test stuff and less real-world stuff because if they look bad, they might get fired. While it seems like I’m trying to get rid of it because I’m lazy, it actually causes problems.
For example — perfectionists.
They need to do well for everything, and they spend too much time on say the math test next week that’s worth 60% of their grade, that they forget to study for the history quiz that’s tomorrow that’s worth 50% of their grade. They have a nervous breakdown because they feel like they’ll fail — and then they do. … I’m not saying to get rid of all tests, but just some of them.
As for the teachers I briefly mentioned earlier, they will have to teach more to the test and less to the kids. The teachers will be pressured as well because even if they try to help some stubborn kid who won’t learn and bombs the STAAR, they now have that on their reputation. The teachers are stuck teaching a bunch of standard tests to the kids, which could’ve been what they learned, and now you have another generation of plain and standard kids with no diversity.
The children would know only testing stuff, so when you send them off into the real world, they wouldn’t understand some stuff because they only learned test questions, not life questions.
Alexander Barnes,
McMath Middle School,
Denton