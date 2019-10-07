Different perspectives
You know global warming doesn’t exist, right? These people really believe the Earth can overheat — good Lord, these poor naive children. I’m telling you these are the same people who think cigarettes are harmful, that they kill your lungs.
You know what I say? Toughen up, buttercup. Global warming — what a scam; ice melts, that’s what it does. Big deal.
Global warming is killing our planet. People really think the world can’t overheat — Lord have mercy. Some of these people still believe cigarettes are harmless, that they don’t destroy your lungs, that they don’t shorten your life. Ice is melting, the polar bears are losing their homes, but no — turn a blind eye.
When it’s 100 degrees in the middle of winter, I won’t say I told you so. You won’t be around to see the disaster you’ve left us with. A disaster you could have prevented.
Melissa Castro,
Denton