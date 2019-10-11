President is sick
Trump charges the whistleblower with treason, says you know what we did to them in the old days. Now the whistleblower’s life is in danger as one of Trump’s goon followers may act out on that. By the way, when Trump’s appointed acting director of national intelligence testified before Congress, he stated that the whistleblower did the right thing. Trump is sick beyond comparison.
Now Trump asks whether U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, leading the impeachment inquiry, should be charged with treason, even though he is doing the right thing. Trump is sick beyond comparison.
And Trump just said that if he is impeached, there will be a civil war. I’m sure he will egg his goons on. Trump is sick beyond comparison.
It is sick that so many Republicans still stand behind him. Republican presidential candidate William Weld says Trump is guilty of treason for withholding $400 million in military money to Ukraine to oppose Russia, already promised by Congress, until Ukraine promised to do Trump’s dirty work.
A retired Army officer told me Trump’s administration is looking like a Nazi dictatorship. I agree with him.
Finally, if a Democrat had been guilty of one-fourth of what Trump has done, he or she would have been impeached long ago. And I’m convinced that when the next Democratic president takes office, the Republicans will impeach him or her for some flimsy reason. It’s what they do, because they are sick.
Jim Stodola,
Denton