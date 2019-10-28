Drugs cost too much for all Texans
In Kelly Selby’s Oct. 18 letter titled “Paying more at pharmacies,” he expresses concern about sky-high prescription drug prices for seniors. I agree with Kelly that drugs cost too much — not just for seniors but for all Texans — and I’ve authored two bipartisan bills to help lower these costs.
The Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act encourages price competition among drug companies by defining anti-competitive patent abuse. The Second Look at Drug Patents Act shines a light on anti-competitive behavior by publishing new drug patents for the public — and other drug companies — to see. I also supported a bill to increase transparency for the costs charged by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).
Drug companies who abuse the system to make a profit have run unchecked for too long. By targeting these anti-competitive practices, we can stop bad actors and lower Texans’ cost at the pharmacy.
Sen. John Cornyn,
Austin