Determining the truth
In these chaotic times of partisan politics, determining the truth is a challenge. There are so many perception managers, propagandists, spin doctors and deceivers that it is difficult to know who is speaking the truth.
It is critical to use our listening, reading and rational thinking abilities to find clear ways through the tangled web. We must use our rationality to take note of patterns of inconsistencies and not be caught up in the emotion of the moment. We must be able to see and hear the inappropriate putdowns, name calling and slander.
It is critical to take note of those who avoid responsibility and do everything in their power to hide from the truth. Take note of all who do their best to not answer clear questions but instead misdirect.
Always be curious and thoughtful.
John Hipple,
Denton
The Board of Education
So kids duke it out at Braswell high school and get arrested for their trouble? I call foul on that nonsense.
When we got into fights at Denton High School in the late ’60s and early ’70s, teachers would grab our ears and break us up, haul us to the assistant principal’s office, and the Board of Education was summarily applied to the back of our front in earnest! There were no cops involved, except when we went hot rodding on Fulton Street a bit fast.
Teachers had guts then, and no fear of retribution, because if us kids got into their zone, they’d flunk us and we’d have to go to summer school to make up the class. I was new and fell into the wrong crowd as a sophomore, failed English and went to summer school, received a “B” and was able to finally get un-grounded so I could get a job and get a car!
The reinstatement of the Board of Education could work miracles. If parents don’t like the idea, to heck with them — kids need to follow rules. Get in a fight, get your behind whacked — but don’t arrest them. The courts in Texas are filled with stupid and ridiculous cases, all over our state, where a common-sense approach would be better served.
In our day, we fought and we paid the price, but we made up and no one got shot. Ah, the good old days!
J. Aaron Cundall,
Denton