The devil loves hypocrisy
Thank you for your Sept. 19 “Hugs & Shrugs” editorial, whereby you condemned churches, especially Denton Bible Church, for lawlessness in endorsing political candidates.
Neglected was their lack of moral authority. Though God stands against bribery, prostitution, cheating, contact-breaking, corruption, sexual abuse and many other evils, these are overlooked in Denton Bible’s support of Donald Trump because he is against abortion; for Israel, who persecutes Christians; promotes religious freedom for evangelicals, not everyone. Because of these three things, all other travesties are acceptable. What a sleight of hand! They pretend righteousness, though Trump’s iniquities comprise 95% of who he is. The devil loves hypocrisy.
True Christians would not be able to hold back their loud condemnation of Trump. This failure is possible because Denton Bible has succumbed to the idols of wealth, condemned in Ezekiel 28:4-10, as well as political power, control over others, which is a form of witchcraft. This latter results in many of their ministers involved in sexual abuse. All of this, coupled with subtle forms of racism and subjugation of women, results in a bastion to protect white supremacist wealth and privilege.
Out of this moral depravity, a candidate would do well to renounce any endorsement from Denton Bible.
Rebecca Lindrose,
Denton
That’s karma
While I wish the president and everyone afflicted with the coronavirus a speedy recovery, I remain dismayed over his cavalier and callous attitude mocking and ignoring simple precautionary protocols (mask wearing, social distancing) in warding off the disease.
Indeed, the fact that he tested positive might justly be described in one simple word: karma.
Robert Desiderato, Denton
Thanks to Chris Watts
I would like to thank Chris Watts for all the hard work he has put in as the mayor of the city of Denton. He has been an amazing leader for our growing community and has shown a tremendous amount of common sense and fortitude during these trying times.
I wish him the best and look forward to supporting him in whatever endeavor he is called to next.
Hugh Coleman,
Denton