Trump is unfit
There is no verified medical proof/diagnosis that Joe Biden is unfit for office. However, there is ample proof that Donald Trump is a serial liar, a profligate adulterer, an unabashed racist, a denier of scientific consensus and factual information, and a man who disdainfully mocks our freedom to vote, the foundation of our country’s democratic republic.
He appeals to the worst in all of us: greed, xenophobic nationalism, and irrational fear and hatred. He is unfit for responsibilities of the presidency of the United States.
Ed Soph,
Denton