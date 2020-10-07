DRC_Keyboard

Trump is unfit 

There is no verified medical proof/diagnosis that Joe Biden is unfit for office. However, there is ample proof that Donald Trump is a serial liar, a profligate adulterer, an unabashed racist, a denier of scientific consensus and factual information, and a man who disdainfully mocks our freedom to vote, the foundation of our country’s democratic republic.

He appeals to the worst in all of us: greed, xenophobic nationalism, and irrational fear and hatred. He is unfit for responsibilities of the presidency of the United States.

Ed Soph,

Denton

