Republican Sens. Rick Scott (NRSC chairman from Florida) and Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) are proposing to end Social Security and Medicare as we know them by requiring that they be reapproved by Congress every five years or less. If Congress couldn’t agree, which is typical in recent years, the programs would end.
It may be hard to believe that these programs could end, but it was also hard to believe that Roe vs. Wade could be overturned. We need to realize that GOP leaders mean what they say.
These programs need more funding, and moderate changes are needed. However, the Republicans absolutely refuse to increase taxes on wealthy Americans in spite of the fact that these folks pay a much smaller percentage of their wealth in taxes than we do. Not only is this unfair, but requiring the wealthy to pay more would have no effect on their lifestyle.
If we don’t vote and the Republicans regain control of Congress and the White House, we have only ourselves to blame.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton
Solar panel users deserve better treatment
The Texas electrical grid came close to failing this summer, and residents were asked to conserve to keep the grid from failing. Homeowners who had solar panels on their homes were instrumental in keeping the grid from failing by adding solar energy to the grid during the sunny hours where usage was high, and they overproduced electricity to the grid.
Yet, Texas doesn’t seem to have any electric providers who FAIRLY reward homeowners with solar panels. Green Mountain used to have a fair plan that gave dollar for dollar for production, but they changed their plan and now give credit ONLY for what a homeowner uses from the grid. Thus, they are actually stealing the EXCESS power you produce above what you use daily. And I have not been able to find any company that gives full credit presently.
This discourages homeowners from installing solar on their homes. This is very shortsighted by electric providers and still leaves the grid vulnerable to failure. And how can any solar panel company or Oncor in good conscience urge homeowners to install panels when the homeowner can’t get a fair deal from electric suppliers?