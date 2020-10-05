Disregard by deputy on DCTA
Each of the past two Saturdays, my wife and I rode our bicycles 38 miles from Dallas to Denton and then took the A-train/DART back to Dallas after getting some food in downtown Denton. It was a convenient and enjoyable experience we hoped to repeat weekly and bring friends along in the future.
Unfortunately, we won’t be returning because of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office’s lax policy on wearing, let alone enforcing, the statewide and local mask mandate.
For our entire 40-plus-minute ride on the A-train, a Denton County sheriff’s deputy stood talking in the middle of the train without a mask. If he happened to be carrying the virus, he was expressing the virus into the passenger car for the entire journey.
I find it ridiculous that there is a statewide and countywide mandate requiring face coverings in public, yet DCTA still allows and partners with Denton County sheriff’s deputies who openly refuse to wear masks.
Sadly, as a result of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and its deputies’ refusal to abide by the statewide mask mandate, as well as DCTA’s continued use of those deputies on its trains, we will no longer be coming to downtown Denton for our Saturday lunch nor using DCTA.
Andrew Armstrong,
Dallas