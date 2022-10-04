DRC_Keyboard

Hold DCAD directors accountable

I’ve been following the long-term fiasco of the Denton Central Appraisal District’s Board of Directors’ inadequacy, or unwillingness, to deal with the long-overdue firing of former Chief Appraiser McClure for her consistent inability to perform her duties in a timely and professional manner. It took the board three long years of her ... denying taxpayers their rights for them to come to grips, resulting in the taxing entities rejecting their budget. Then to add insult to injury, only two weeks later, the Board of Directors replaced her with a deputy chief appraiser who McClure herself hired, without so much as conducting an open search for any other qualified candidates!

