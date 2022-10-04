I’ve been following the long-term fiasco of the Denton Central Appraisal District’s Board of Directors’ inadequacy, or unwillingness, to deal with the long-overdue firing of former Chief Appraiser McClure for her consistent inability to perform her duties in a timely and professional manner. It took the board three long years of her ... denying taxpayers their rights for them to come to grips, resulting in the taxing entities rejecting their budget. Then to add insult to injury, only two weeks later, the Board of Directors replaced her with a deputy chief appraiser who McClure herself hired, without so much as conducting an open search for any other qualified candidates!
To make matters even worse, this Board of Directors has hired a legal team, at taxpayer expense I might add, to negotiate a severance package with McClure to reward her for her unscrupulous activities for which she was fired! What is going on with this Board of Directors and why are they not being promptly removed?
The taxing entities for Denton County (cities, counties and school districts) are charged with the task of voting in the Board of Directors for Denton CAD. Why isn’t their outrage for McClure’s incompetence not being applied to this obviously equally unscrupulous Board of Directors? All the while we taxpayers are picking up the tab!
All concerned taxpayers can click on this link — https://chng.it/52QXMqSxbX — to sign the petition for recalling the Board of Directors for DCAD.
Lyn Foster,
Corinth
How will you vote?
Ballots are already coming to us in the mail. How will you vote?
Will you continue to be an election denier despite all of the evidence showing the last election was fair?
Will you continue to deny women access to comprehensive health care?
If you support the not yet born, will you equally support comprehensive care for the already born?
Will you support comprehensive positive immigration programs instead of the ever popular publicity stunts from elected officials?
Will you support fair and equal access to the voting process?
Will you work to prevent the increase in violence in all facets of our society?
Are you willing to support candidates who are thoughtful, rational problem-solvers and stand up against those who speak without thinking?
No matter what your answers, please vote thoughtfully.
John Hipple,
Denton
Police Blotter needs to go
Now that you’re getting bought by KERA and going nonprofit (congrats!), please end the dumpster fire that is your regular Police Blotter column.
Regardless of what one thinks of American policing (as a publicly critical abolitionist and former City Council member, I have gotten my share of threats and harassment for exercising my First Amendment rights on the subject and representing others who feel similarly), it is hard to deny that your Police Blotter column, with its one-sided, top-down narratives and mocking headlines, violates the principles of responsible local journalism. It is unchecked government propaganda that dehumanizes its subjects (most of whom are poor and often unhoused) and click-baits human suffering and humiliation, presenting police reports as fact, without journalistic due diligence. The public you serve deserves better, and the ethics of your invaluable profession demand it.
If you want to do responsible journalism about police activity, then go for it. If you want to regularly publish open records from the Police Department, that’s great too. But please take the opportunity to use the occasion of your new ownership to turn over a new leaf and end your regular “copaganda” column and its “hilarious” headlines now.