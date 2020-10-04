An unethical choice
In your Sept. 22 article “Politics and the pulpit,” the reporter states that a representative of the IRS could not disclose whether they received complaints about the Denton Bible Church’s endorsement of candidates. I can guarantee you that we have.
The Internal Revenue Service’s stance regarding its choice to not challenge tax-exempt status for these violations tempts churches to cross the line. One would expect religious organizations to resist temptation or be honest and give up their tax-exempt status before aligning with a party or endorsing candidates.
The Denton Bible Church knew that they should not align with a political party because of their tax-free status, nor should they endorse candidates. Despite that knowledge, they still chose to do so.
Flagrantly disobeying the requirements of their tax-exempt status is unethical.
Who wants to be affiliated with an unethical organization, especially a church?
Angie Cadena,
Denton