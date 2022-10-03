Poorly timed cartoon
The Sunday cartoon on Ian’s havoc on Florida was despicable. Talk about hitting when someone is down! Even those who evacuated face desolation, and some who stayed, possibly because they had nowhere to go, have died.
Darwin’s law? Where does compassion fit into that? Where does human survival even fit into that?
Charlotte Guest,
Krum
What inspires you?
I am inspired by Ben Franklin’s long list of initiatives — libraries, universities, post offices, research into electricity and his study of the Iroquois Confederation of five and then six nations or tribes that provided a model for 13 colonies to come together and later to create the United States.
I am inspired by many nongovernment organizations who have little official power, e.g., Shiloh Field Community Garden, the local food bank, Serve Denton, Health Services of North Texas, United Way, EU, NATO and WHO. City Council members who put in long hours for little pay.
Some nations inspire me — e.g., Norway with its large national fund created in 1969 from oil profits that help Norway eliminate poverty.
I am inspired by the ShelterBox program operating in Moldova, Poland and Ukraine now, a Rotary creation.
My Rotarian sisters and brothers in Chapala, Mexico, who have created a reverse osmosis water treatment plant that can produce 1,500 gallons of clean water a day. Allows them to sell clean water to people who can afford it and thus provide free water to families below the poverty line.
Finally, my fellow retirees at Good Samaritan Denton Village who volunteer in Denton and care for isolated and ill residents in our community and beyond.
I am not inspired by perfection — merely people and institutions that make major positive contributions to Denton and this world.
We have a lot to be thankful for.
Stan Ingman,
Denton
