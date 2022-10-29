Some political questions to ponder
Why do some people deny the science telling us that females and males are genetically different and therefore can’t change from one to the other at will?
Why do some people deny that the Constitution reserves for the states or people powers not granted to the federal government? Why do they also apparently deny that controlling abortion isn’t even mentioned in the Constitution, much less a power granted to the federal government?
Why do some people judge others by race, sex and class, rather than by their individual characters? Isn’t that racist, sexist and classist?
Why do some people believe that justice means that theft and violence by some groups are justified and acceptable?
In the midst of a crime surge, why do some people believe that criminals should be released and that police are the real criminals?
Why do some people believe that problems are solved with more and more government money, and it’s OK if massive inflation results?
Why do some people deny that we’re having inflation, when even visits to grocery stores reveal major price increases?
Why do some people believe that our borders should be open to anyone, including terrorists, sex traffickers, drug dealers, their mules and other criminals?
Why do some people believe that those who would vote against their preferred candidates are “deplorables,” subscribe to “semi-fascism,” and are a “threat to democracy”? Isn’t attacking the right of others to vote their consciences the real threat to democracy?
Why are some people so irrational?
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
Paper needs to report on more special events
I’m sure this won’t get posted, but it seems that the Denton Record-Chronicle being bought by someone else may have the right timing. Your right to report on whomever and whatever was given to you by a group of special people, but your lack of reporting of their stories, sacrifices and accomplishments about this group is very disappointing.
Your newspaper can report on how many pumpkins in a field, and in today’s paper the return of the Day of the Dead Festival on the front page certainly validates my point. Two weeks from today, the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame will host the largest Veterans Day Memorial event since World War I. This event not only remembers the 58,000 young men and women that paid the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam, but is a reminder of the 1.8 million Texans who have served during World War I and to current day wars and conflicts.
If your non-publishing of events by certain entities and not the veterans themselves, please remember the 141 Denton County men and women who died so you can practice your First Amendment rights.
Publish this or not, my thank you to your Denton Record-Chronicle veterans and all who may see this for your service on Veterans Day. May God bless our men and women in uniform and this great country of ours.
Gary Steele,
President of the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame,
Denton
Causes of inflation aren’t political
I’ve read and heard the comments about the causes for the inflation and looming recession. Many of the opinions are expressed that it is the fault of the Democrats or President Biden. I don’t pretend to be an economist, but I read a lot of articles from around the world. It seems that the inflation and impending recession are really due to the effects of the worldwide pandemic.
It is not the fault of a political party. Blame should not be placed on either the Republicans or the Democrats. Industrial and wealthy nations (as well as developing countries) are facing unbelievable price increases on everything. The United States is not facing the worst inflation. Many European countries are dealing with the high prices of essentials.
Just remember what the first year of the pandemic was like. Deliveries were impacted and continue to be. Raw materials were difficult to get to produce what was needed. People were dying at disastrous numbers. So just remember, as you go to vote, we have come through the worst crisis of our lives, and the high prices are occurring all over the world.
Please think about voting for people who seem to care about improving our lives and not trying to destroy so much.
Nancy Noah,
Denton