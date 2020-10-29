Our past will influence our future
For the first time in my short 37 years of life, I am concerned about the state of political affairs in our country; some days, I am fearful.
As older people remind me, our country has seen worse, and I find their optimism somewhat comforting. We are too civilized for another civil war, right? Still, the tension feels thick to me, and I worry for my multiracial family in ways that many of my neighbors perhaps cannot.
We have so many unresolved issues regarding race in this country, and I agree with Trevor Noah, who says that this may be due partly because we have not been willing to confront the depth of our history. I was reminded of this while reading on the Denton ISD’s website.
In explaining the benefit of school being closed next week, the website mentions poll taxes as taxes levied to keep “poor” people from voting. Any novice historian can tell you that poll taxes were specifically instituted to keep Black people from voting; poor whites often benefitted from “exceptions.” This is a simple fact that anyone interested in truth can read about.
Why do we have trouble acknowledging facts from the past? For anyone who argues that our past doesn’t matter, I would challenge you consider whether you feel this way about only certain pieces of the past. Or on a basic level, think about the stories you’ll tell over Thanksgiving dinner about family.
How we tell stories about the past will influence our future.
Candi Harris,
Denton