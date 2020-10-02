Major road by a nature preserve?
It’s known as a lie by omission.
Denton city staff have presented PowerPoints to the public and council, leading the public and council to believe that only five major roadways are being altered in the northeast quadrant in the 2020 Mobility Plan update as compared to the 2015 plan. That is not true.
The sixth major change is the development of a secondary arterial to carry 15,000 to 25,000 cars per day past the front gates of Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center. Collins Road would be straightened enough to increase traffic speeds. Denton will become known for its roadkill. Collins Road would be widened to 110 feet with four lanes of traffic and a median.
To change from a county road, which does not even have a painted dividing line, to a four-lane divided roadway classified as a secondary arterial carrying 15,000-25,000 cars a day is a major change in the Denton Mobility Plan. City staff have not openly and honestly disclosed this major change.
Secondly, city staff did not notify any of the residents along Collins or Mingo Road of this proposed roadway. Citizens of the city and of the county have not had the opportunity to comment on this major change.
Please preserve this environmentally sensitive area along Collins Road.
Omitting controversial development plans by city staff should not be tolerated by council. Denton residents deserve better transparency. Not notifying affected residents and stakeholders should not be tolerated, either.
Brian Bentley,
Denton
Trump and the military
In 1968, when over half a million Americans were serving their country in Vietnam, Trump dodged the draft by getting a medical deferment for a bone spur in his heel. When asked by a reporter which heel it was, Trump couldn’t remember.
In 2015, Trump mocked John McCain, who had been a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, by saying, “He’s not a war hero. I like people who weren’t captured.”
In 2018, Trump canceled his visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because he didn’t want to get his hair wet. “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” he said about our fallen soldiers
On the same trip he called the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood “suckers” for getting killed.
He called George H. W. Bush a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese as a navy pilot in WWII.
I am shocked by the disrespect our president shows to the military.
But nothing surpasses the outrage I felt when I learned that Trump was informed that Russia was paying bounties to the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan. What did he do about it? Worse than nothing. He rewarded Russia by pushing for them to be allowed to rejoin the G7 and sending a $5.7 million aid package to Putin.
We need a president who respects and protects our military. Vote Trump out.
Philip Riffe,
Austin
Mail-in ballots
Trump has made a lot of statements about how much corruption is going on with mail-in voting.
There have been some problems on local levels but none on a nationwide scale. He has criticized the Postal Service like other government agencies who did not agree with him like the doctors at the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) about the coronavirus. What I would like to know is why no one has had the balls to ask him why he did not complain when he ran for office the first time?
There have been at least three times he has voted by mail since he has been in office. If voting by mail was corrupt and unfair, why did he vote that way? He must be in fear of losing due to all of his back-and-forth statements. Example: If he makes a statement that is recorded and shown later, it’s fake news. Apparently he doesn’t agree with “a picture is worth 1,000 words.”
My last question is: Why mail-in voting is so corrupt since he has been president? What will it be like after another four years?
Dan Christian,
Ponder