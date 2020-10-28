Look at the Bidens’ money
Look at the cash flow to the Biden family while Joe Biden was vice president:
- $3.5 million wired to Hunter Biden from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, according to a report prepared by Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
- Approximately $1 million a year from Burisma paid to Hunter Biden, who admitted on CBS he had no experience and was paid because his last name was Biden. Joe Biden bragged on tape that he withheld a billion dollars of our tax money from Ukraine unless the prosecutor looking into Burisma, Hunter’s employer, was fired. Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News included tape showing Joe’s bragging and a picture of Joe, Hunter and one of Hunter’s business partners golfing with a Burisma board member. So much for Joe’s claim he knew nothing about Hunter’s business deals while traveling around the world in Air Force Two.
There is much more found on an abandoned laptop alleged to belong to Hunter, as reported by the New York Post, with coverage blacked out by Facebook, Twitter and the media wing of the Democratic Party: CNN, MSNBC, AP and NPR.
Larry Moudy,
Valley View
The leaders we deserve
I’m 65 years old. I just voted in my 11th presidential election. I often think about the presidents we were robbed of in my lifetime: Bobby Kennedy, Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, a full eight years of JFK.
I imagine how life might be different with these leaders. Two of them won the popular vote, and yet we did not get to have them as our president. We now have a Supreme Court whose makeup does not accurately reflect the beliefs, sensibilities and desires of the majority of our citizens.
Sadly, at least two of the current nine justices replaced genuine heroes of completely antithetical ideals. The Electoral College must be abolished. Voter suppression in all forms must end. We must let our senators and representative know our views. We must do a better job of teaching the duty to vote to our children and encouraging anyone who needs a nudge to vote.
It’s easy to be cynical. To fight apathy, imagine our lives with the leaders we deserved. There is a direct correlation between decades of apathy and the ugly, frightening and even deadly repercussions we are now living with.
Joni MeGuire,
Argyle