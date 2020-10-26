The people need to know
You ought to be ashamed not letting the people know the story of the Biden scandal. When President Donald Trump was accused of Russia collusion, you had the story all over the paper. That turned out to be false.
The impeachment over Ukraine turned out to be a hoax, but you printed anyway. If the people only get the news from the liberal left newspapers, that’s not being a free-press paper. I thought newspapers did investigative reporting on news that is important to the people.
I know you will say it’s not verified, but neither were President Trump’s stories! The people need to know!
I know this won’t be printed because of your bias, and that is a shame.
Robert J. Cory,
Denton
So many conflicts of interest
The New York Times’ expose on President Donald Trump’s taxes revealed some disturbing information, not the least of which is that he may have committed felony tax evasion. He deducted consulting fees paid to daughter Ivanka that could be categorized as nondeductible gifts and the cost of a family compound that may not have been used for business purposes.
He earned $73 million from overseas businesses while president, with much of it from brutal dictators. If U.S. foreign policy upset these dictators, he could lose this income. Is it any surprise that our relations with these dictators have been extremely friendly?
Finally, he owes over $400 million, with no means of repaying it (American banks won’t lend him money), and we don’t know who he owes this money to. These creditors have the ability to insist on favorable treatment, and they could well be foreign governments. Eric Trump once mentioned that much of the president’s money came from Russia.
The president is clearly desperate to stay in office. Could his primary motivation be to avoid prosecution and prison? Do we want to elect someone with so many conflicts of interest?
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton