You can’t say you stand for law and order when you support a violent riot to overthrow our government.
You can’t say you support the police when you support a treasonous insurrection that resulted in the wounding of several Capitol police officers and the eventual death of some of those officers.
Jim Stodola,
Denton
Stucky could fix it
In the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Opinion page on Oct. 16, state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, talked about preparing for the 2023 Texas Legislature by focusing on “property taxes, education and strengthening the Texas economy.”
Although he has voted for all the GOP’s extreme anti-abortion laws, he failed to mention reducing the harm these laws are already doing to women or making it easier for poor women to obtain birth control or providing day care for the children of the poor or offering decent foster care for children whose families cannot afford to care for them.
Right now, women with wanted pregnancies with any number of dangerous and painful conditions cannot get appropriate medical care because of the GOP’s abortion laws. Mr. Stucky could fix this.
The average yearly cost of infant day care in Texas is $10,826, slightly higher than public college tuition, and there are three infants for every available slot. How are these women going to “contribute to the economy” Mr. Stucky is so worried about if they can’t get out of the home to get a job? Mr. Stucky could fix this.
Our foster care system is an embarrassing disaster and has been for more than a decade. Mr. Stucky could fix this.
One in four Texas women of childbearing age have no health coverage, and 11% of Texas children are uninsured. Mr. Stucky could fix this.
Where is Lynn Stucky for the women of Texas? Wandering around the pastures in Wise County, I guess.