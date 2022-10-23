Information matters in a democracy
Looks like many of the GOP incumbents and first-time office-seekers got the memo.
What memo you ask? The one that said “don’t respond” to legitimate, nonpartisan, recognized sources seeking to provide helpful information needed to cast an informed vote.
As was noted in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Oct. 22-23 editions, “SHRUGS go to ... the candidates on the ballot in Denton County who either didn’t respond — or even canceled interviews — for the Denton Record Chronicle’s many election previews.”
They didn’t take advantage of the free opportunity to inform the local electorate of their views on important issues. I found it most unfortunate and puzzling that two GOP candidates new to area voters, Ronny Jackson and Richard Hayes, chose not to provide any information about their qualifications or views.
And yes, state incumbent GOP officials got the memo too.
When the Texas League of Women Voters sought answers for their current Voters Guide from our governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner, each and every one failed to reply, though all other major party candidates did.
None of the four incumbents answered questions about key issues: gun safety, the economy, power grid, elections, immigration and abortion.
For me, the GOPers’ silence speaks volumes. They may offer many reasons for not using such highly respected, unbiased, statewide and local resources like the Texas LWV Voters Guide and the Record-Chronicle to, cost-free, explain their views and qualifications for office, but the bottom line is this: They just don’t think it’s important.
In a democracy, information matters, and a candidate who won’t provide it is not worthy of my precious vote.
Judy Giese,
Denton
Keep religion out of it
Earlier in America, religious groups had been content to practice their religion without interference from others, but now they have extended religious freedom to include forcing their beliefs on others, namely through government. Theocracy, government controlled by religion, has always failed, which led the writers of our Constitution to keep religion out of it. Theocracy perverts Christianity into something that justifies the persecution and hatred of others, totally different from true Christianity with its requirement, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you,” Matthew 5:44. When their racial prejudice is exposed, they screech, “Critical race theory!” and silence their critics.
Religious leaders revealed by secular media for their systematic, lewd, perverse sexual practices, assume godliness in attacking the LGBTQ community. They create a religious framework to sexually and physically abuse women, going so far as raping them and requiring them to bear the offspring. The idea that a freshly impregnated egg is a person is pure, nonbiblical perversity. Most people demonstrating at abortion clinics are demonically possessed.
The intensity of this theological perversion has driven religious leaders into the blasphemy that the leader of God’s people must be the reprobate Donald Trump, a man whose multiple hatreds and prejudices present him and his MAGA followers as the antithesis of Christianity.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton