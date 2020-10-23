Denouncing malicious behavior
My name is Lauren Byard, and I am writing to address the issues I have viewed recently regarding the polarization of members in my community due to the presidential election.
It is no surprise that an election has caused tension between people; however, this year, I believe hatred between Americans is at an all-time high. On Oct. 3, a video was recorded of a Trump-supporting man punching another man for playing a song that contained vulgar words toward the president in Denton. In another instance, students from Denton’s Guyer High School were accused of using hateful speech toward the opposing team while wearing pro-Trump attire at a football game on Oct. 9.
These two instances prove a linkage between community disturbances and political views. It is the government’s role as leaders to discourage this hate and instead encourage Americans to respect others with different views. If the government simply stands by without offering any condemnation, I believe the disturbances will continue to occur and could possibly increase in violence.
However, it is important that the leaders make sure to be unbiased in their denouncing in order to not seem like they are blaming one side and, therefore, anger a certain group. It is time for the government, specifically local leaders in Denton, to denounce this malicious behavior and to intervene when necessary to discourage it.
Lauren Byard,
Denton
Wishful thinking
In response to David Zoltner’s Oct. 17 letter to the editor, I too wish for a president who has the mettle to stand up for the United States of America on the world’s stage, especially as challenging as it is from powers such as Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, which represent only a few of myriad global threats to our security and way of life.
However, to believe and have trust in a minor blowhard narcissistic schoolyard bully, one who has failed miserably to lead our country in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and who stands in awe of Vladimir Putin and doesn’t faze China’s Xi and who failed to make North Korea’s Kim Jong Un even blink, is far beyond wishful thinking and naivety.
Our nation needs a lot more than an immature bully, especially one who scarily is within arms-reach of the nuclear “button,” to keep America safe and secure.
Lloyd Fitzpatrick,
Denton
Putin’s dream come true
In response to David Zoltner stating in his Oct. 17 letter that Vladimir Putin knows Donald Trump is a bully who “can’t be pushed around,” I would suggest Putin’s arms must be worn out from how much he’s pushed Trump around so far.
Putin put a bounty on the heads of American troops. He interfered in our 2016 election and continues to do so now. Trump’s response? Putin told him he didn’t do it, so he must not have done it.
Not a pushover? He’s Putin’s dream come true.
Jaime Vela,
Denton
I am not a Democrat
A recent letter to the editor was titled “What your yard sign says” and, regarding a Trump sign, goes on to enumerate the usual list presented by Trump haters. My Trump sign simply says that I am not a Democrat.
And, at least with Trump, we know what we are getting. With Biden, who knows? Maybe we will get a president by committee, a politburo.
Bill Collins,
Denton