Now is not the time to reopen bars
My name is John Fields, and I’m a student at the University of North Texas.
Let me preface this by saying that I feel empathy for the many business owners who have been hit hard by COVID-19 shutdowns. They do not deserve to lose their businesses from this pandemic, and they deserve aid in these trying times.
Although I can appreciate Denton County Judge Andy Eads’ sentiment in wanting to let bars reopen, now is not the right time.
Bars should reopen when it is safe to do so, but the fact is the COVID-19 pandemic is not under control in the U.S. with almost 60,000 new cases on Oct. 14 alone. We still need to abide by [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines for maintaining social distance and wearing masks.
Bars make that difficult at best. They typically involve long periods of not wearing masks and a lack of social distancing. As judgment becomes impaired by alcohol, do we really expect people to act responsibly and safely?
I can already hear the counterpoint that COVID-19 will not kill most bargoers. Although this statement may be true, what it ignores is the reality that people who go to bars can spread it to friends and family who are more at risk of severe consequences.
In short, the decision to return to bars is a dangerous decision. While I know people are itching to get out and regain some sense of normalcy, now is not the right time to do so.
John Fields,
Denton