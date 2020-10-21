Waiting to fill Ginsburg’s seat
Hello, my name is Marie Muniz, and I am currently a sophomore at the University of North Texas. I am writing to express my opinion on why we should wait until after the 2020 presidential election to pick who fills Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.
Now stay with me here, we know what [Donald] Trump wants, and that’s to fill the seat with the “definition” of separation of church and state, Amy Coney Barrett. We also know what [Joe] Biden wants, which is to allow the winner of the election decide.
During the vice presidential debate, Mike Pence gave so much credit to the American people, saying things like, “the American people … deserve credit for the sacrifices that they have made” and “President Trump and I trust the American people to make choices in the best interest of their health.” He even stated, “Well, Susan, first and foremost, I think we’re gonna win this election.”
If this administration has so much faith in the American people and the confidence they are going to win this next election, then there should be no issue in allowing the American citizens to decide who fills that seat. Also, if you paid millions in taxes like you said you did, then there should be no issue in showing us the tax returns, but that’s a whole other letter.
Marie Muniz,
Denton
Do not delay on LGBTQ ordinance
I am writing with respect to the Oct. 13 article titled “Council members stall on LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance” in order to urge our City Council and supportive community members to not delay any longer in ensuring legal protections for LGBTQ Denton residents.
This is not the first time this subject has come up in our city; you published a similar article over a year ago, yet no conclusion on the proposed ordinance has yet been reached. As federal politics indicate the possibility of imminent threat to LGBTQ rights, it becomes increasingly important that individual regions affirm full protection for all citizens in areas of employment, education, housing and equitable treatment.
Your article discusses the fact that in regard to human rights protections, “Denton scored a 57 out of a possible 100 points on the Municipal Equality Index.” While this only reflects the need for equality as a number on a page, we, your local LGBTQ neighbors, are more than that. I am a gay woman, but I am also a musician, honors student, diligent employee, community volunteer and a devout member of the faith community.
We are your children, classmates, coworkers, friends, servicemen and family members. We need the assurance of our local government that we will both now and in the future be able to exist without fear of discrimination here.
Toward this end, I respectfully ask that our City Council members put forth their full effort to promptly and finally establish the aforementioned ordinance.
Charity Morrison,
Denton