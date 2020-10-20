Waiting to fill Ginsburg’s seat
Hello, my name is Marie Muniz, and I am currently a sophomore at the University of North Texas. I am writing to express my opinion on why we should wait until after the 2020 presidential election to pick who fills Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.
Now stay with me here, we know what [Donald] Trump wants, and that’s to fill the seat with the “definition” of separation of church and state, Amy Coney Barrett. We also know what [Joe] Biden wants, which is to allow the winner of the election decide.
During the vice presidential debate, Mike Pence gave so much credit to the American people, saying things like, “the American people … deserve credit for the sacrifices that they have made” and “President Trump and I trust the American people to make choices in the best interest of their health.” He even stated, “Well, Susan, first and foremost, I think we’re gonna win this election.”
If this administration has so much faith in the American people and the confidence they are going to win this next election, then there should be no issue in allowing the American citizens to decide who fills that seat. Also, if you paid millions in taxes like you said you did, then there should be no issue in showing us the tax returns, but that’s a whole other letter.
Marie Muniz,
Denton