Joe the puppet
Any compassionate person has to pity both Joe Biden and all freedom-loving Americans, Democrats as well as Republicans, liberals as well as conservatives.
As Biden becomes more befuddled and less and less capable, the radical anti-liberal leaders of the Democratic Party plan to use him. They know Americans aren’t ready to vote a clearly anti-liberal radical Democrat into the presidency. Among the original Democratic primary candidates, Biden was best-known and was perhaps viewed as most centrist and therefore least threatening, so radical anti-liberals may be able to win with him as their presidential candidate.
However, if Biden is elected, even if relatively centrist, radical Democrats know that in his current mental state he can be controlled. He will be their puppet, a pitiful figurehead behind whose seemingly safe facade radical Democrats can rule and force their destructive, anti-liberal radical totalitarian policies on all freedom-loving Americans, most of whom may not realize what’s happening until it’s too late.
Poor Joe. Poor us. Goodbye Bill of Rights. Goodbye Constitution. Goodbye liberty. Hello tyranny. We will live Orwell’s 1984, in which “Big Brother” (radical, totalitarian, anti-liberal government elites) will be kind enough to make all decisions for us average Americans, who in their opinion are either too stupid to know what’s best for us, or are racist, white supremacist, Nazi “irredeemable” “deplorables.”
Maybe we can prevent that future. Our only hope is that enough of us do realize what’s happening and vote.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
Much ado about a flyer
Readers of [recent] Letters to the Editor were treated to yet another over-the-top rant involving a political flyer observed at a local church. In response, the church has publicly stated “that a staff member gave someone permission to put the flyers on a voter registration table” that “wasn’t subjected to the typical approval process — and wouldn’t have been distributed if it had been reviewed.” Enough said, right?
Well, since being brought to light, about a handful of Letters to the Editor have been published charging the church with violating the separation of church and state.
How does a document lacking the church’s name lying passively on a table in a building constitute the institution’s endorsement? Ever go into a business, such as a restaurant, and see business cards or flyers lying on the counter or tacked to a board on the wall? Does the “presence” of those materials, permitted by the business, likewise constitute an endorsement of those individuals, products or services?
Since this letter included an attack on President Donald Trump and his supporters, it should come as no surprise it, and the others, originate from our neighbors the left. If the issue was truly about fidelity to the separation of church and state, who believes any of these letters would have been submitted had the flyer endorsed the Democratic Party and its candidates?
Joe Tims,
Justin
Left not so tolerant
Once again I am not disappointed in the “Tolerant Left.” I have had two Trump signs taken from my yard, and basically they are telling me I have no right to my political beliefs, and my First Amendment rights are not to be tolerated in this or any election.
I would never, even in my youth, infringe on another’s right to express their choice for president, Congress or even local leadership (or lack thereof). I have seen many presidential elections but never one where the incumbent was so hated by the opposition.
For 3½ years, our government has been all but shut down in the House because of their pity party over their “shoo-in” candidate’s loss. I wasn’t that way when Barack Hussein Obama was elected to his first or second term. Did I despise the man? Yes. Did I do anything to squelch his supporters? No.
It was their right to make a mistake, and it was not my right to steal campaign signs from yards, so I didn’t. If you haven’t voted yet, please vote, and I pray you make the right choice, for the sake of America and your children, grandchildren and beyond.
James Thomason,
Denton