The Denton Record-Chronicle‘s Sept. 28 article about Delia Parker-Mims’ election as the Denton County Democratic Party chair was a slap-down.
Delia is the first African American to be elected DCDP chair, a missing fact. African Americans disproportionately endure joblessness and poverty and less health care than average Americans — maternal deaths of Texas Black mothers rival the numbers in Third World countries. Despite many lacking good housing, schools and transportation and justice in the criminal system among other disparities, African Americans are excellent citizens.
Much of the article concentrated on an old ethics complaint. Missing is Delia’s activism for good. Delia has been a Communities in School volunteer, a mentor for at-risk students, a diversity committee member, a surrogate parent and a Concerned Citizens and African American Parents member. Delia has also served in Denton County Friends of the Family and Denton County Child Protective Services and joined the North Texas Children Advocacy Center’s board in August.
Parker-Mims is also a member of the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce, the DFW NAACP, the League of United Latin American Citizens and Westside Baptist Church.
What about Delia’s personal story? She is a married mother of two. Delia’s father was a decorated Vietnam vet who saved fellow soldiers. Her mother raised four children on a waitress’ salary. But Delia attended Southern Methodist University law school and helped families as a family attorney. Delia says, “My parents taught me that it’s not about me.” Those words are her mantra.