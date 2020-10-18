Pence led the religious astray
Mike Pence is a Judas goat who has led millions of religious people astray by making [Donald] Trump’s evils seem palatable. If Christian, Pence would have impacted Trump with Christian values, but the vice presidential debate confirmed that Trump infected Pence with duplicity, evasion of questions, outright lies and rebellion against the very rules he agreed to.
“I am pro-life!” exclaimed Pence, continuing the lie promulgated among religious folk that overturning Roe v. Wade will end abortion, except the truth revealed by Christianity Today is that abortions will drop only 13%. Many states will remain pro-choice.
Pence claimed closing travel with China stopped millions of deaths, but Trump let 40,000 travelers in afterward and thousands more through Europe with no testing, no quarantining, to infect millions.
Medical experts determining proper protocols from the beginning would have kept deaths below 10,000, not 213,000. Pence failed.
Pence’s assertion that the number and intensity of hurricanes from 100 years ago was the same as today’s was immediately contradicted by [the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration].
Failed economies rely on debt. Trump’s economy fell three trillion dollars into debt in one year, plus trillions more from the Federal Reserve. Like Trump, America is heading into bankruptcy.
By ignoring climate prophecies, America suffers the worst hurricanes, fires and floods in history.
Daily, Trump destroys and perverts America’s great institutions, now attacking the ballot, his last obstacle before imposing his tyranny.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton