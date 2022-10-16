The Board of Directors of Denton Central Appraisal District have done it once again.
The board relieved the chief appraiser of DCAD for inability to competently perform her duties back in September but have failed to take any action to terminate her, but rather have Hope McClure sit at home and receive her approximately $17,000-per-month salary plus benefits of taxpayer money.
In September, they put this off to October and now have put this off to November. The board keeps talking about McClure’s severance package. Her contract terminates Dec. 31, 2022, and she was relieved because she was unable to do her job. In fact, it took the board months to even take that action.
The board was forced to act when some 40 of the 60 taxing entities that make up DCAD disapproved DCAD’s budget and many passed resolutions stating the lack of confidence in McClure. Why continue to pay McClure for services that ARE NOT being rendered?
The board names board member Charles Stafford to negotiate the severance package when he was chair of the board that hired McClure. What are they thinking? The entities that appointed these people need to do something for the taxpayers of Denton County since the members of the board are failing to represent the taxpayers.
Please recall the board and get members that use common sense and good business practices, as the taxpayers of Denton County deserve better.