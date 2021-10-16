Having a voice is part of democracy
I was born a second-class citizen without a voice or a vote in Apartheid South Africa.
The world condemned that system in the 1990s. The United States is not a Third World Apartheid country but a democracy. The United States Constitution was based on a simple principle of representation. One man/person one vote.
Redistricting is a process to make sure fair and equal representation reflects the changing demographic. South Asians are the fastest-growing minority population in Texas, yet maps don’t reflect that change. We are an emerging minority in Texas politics. We are frontline workers, small-business owners, executives and entrepreneurs who contribute to Texas’ world-class economy.
Despite the fact that 95% of the growth was in minority population, the Anglo population increased its voting power. The white population growth was just 187,252 — the state’s Asian population has grown by 613,092 since 2010.
We live in urban clusters where good schools and jobs attract families from all over the country. Legislators understand this and have used it against us to deliberately dilute and divide our collective voices across Texas.
Our urban clusters are being redistricted with large rural counties; Texas is in direct violation of the Voting Rights Act and the 14th Amendment.
Legislatures will fracture the essence of our forefathers’ vision for representation. One person — one vote. My family left Apartheid South Africa to become part of this great democracy — to have a voice and be heard.
Chanda Parbhoo,
Dallas
Abbott lacks concern for public health
I want to highlight the governor’s ban on mask mandates, and how schoolchildren are affected. The ban shows Gov. Abbott’s disregard for the health and safety of Texas. No one else seems to care about each other’s health, either, because there’s been little coverage on the topic recently and a lack of an attempt to remove the governor’s ban, specifically, the lack of mask mandates in schools.
The pandemic is a daily part of everyone’s lives, yet no one seems to care about the children. Children’s hospitals in the North Texas area are short on intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients, but the government isn’t helping decrease COVID cases when they sue schools for implementing mandates. It also doesn’t help when school districts like Denton ISD remove their required mask-wearing. Lewisville ISD is another one to point fingers at for their lack of a mask mandate in the first place. They claim they cannot legally mandate masks due to Gov. Abbott’s ban, but many other school districts have successfully required masks regardless of this ban.
Why are we letting these Denton school districts get away with not caring about student health? With the lack of coverage calling schools out for failing to care about the well-being of students, they won’t put in the effort and ensure student safety. COVID-19 shouldn’t be a topic of political opinion; there is science backing up mask-wearing. The government should ignore people’s factless opinions and remove the mask mandate ban.
Hannah Hefner,
The Colony
Summer break should be longer
Summer vacation has passed, and students are back in school too quickly. The Texas government should give students a longer summer next year!
Students need a longer time to rest during break, because after the year’s tests and homework, students are very tired. They also need more time to go on vacations, including overseas. My parents are from India, so we go there every two to three years to spend time with family, and we spend one to two months visiting since the flight there is long and costly.
Students need time to take extra classes or summer school courses. Students who are weak in math or English can take classes to build their skills so that they catch up with strong students and can pass the STAAR exam. In addition, during summer, students have time to take extra courses in order to get ahead in school so that they can graduate early or have an easy senior year.
Furthermore, staff members need time to clean every inch of the school and make needed repairs. During the break, maintenance staff clean walls, sanitize tables and shampoo carpets, etc. and they need time to do all of these things thoroughly. When students walk into school for the next year, the buildings should be fresh, clean and in good shape.
It’s not just students that need a long summer break, it’s also teachers! If summer were longer, teachers could rest and relax thoroughly, which would be great for students.
Neil Mishra,
Flower Mound