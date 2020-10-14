Making voting more inaccessible
My name is Tres Hunter. I am a student at the University of North Texas. I am writing to you to make public my disapproval of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order concerning absentee voting on Oct. 1.
Gov. Abbott’s executive order is a clear danger to the ability to vote for many Texans, especially those in large counties such as Travis County. His expectation for a county larger than Rhode Island to have only one location to drop off ballots is naive and inconsiderate to potential voters.
It is no secret that older constituents are the most likely to vote, and that very voter group is the most affected by this decision. Additionally, it is embarrassing that we as Texans already have dismal voter turnouts, and Gov. Abbott takes deliberative action to make voting more inaccessible. This conflict can be remedied by the federal court overthrowing his executive order; however, it must be done exceedingly quickly in order to be put into effect before early voting begins.
I would appreciate seeing more articles dedicated to the most recent updates on this issue so that your readers may be more informed of the governor’s actions. Thank you for your time and the reporting you provide to the community.
Tres Hunter,
Denton
Relief needed
With the recent passage of the HEROES Act, I’m advocating for all to call, write and advocate for the passage of the equivalent Senate Bill S.4139.
While the House bill has many items that will definitely help domestic workers who are furloughed, laid off or underworked lead somewhat dignified lives, it is the international portion of the House and Senate bills that I am calling attention to.
We know all too well that this pandemic is not only a health crisis but an economic crisis, and those twin crises are not limited to our borders. An under-the-radar provision written into the bill will have truly widespread economic benefits to economically struggling nations who are dealing with their own problems with COVID-19. If the Senate can pass S.4139, the United States can lead on a global relief package, all with zero cost to the taxpayer.
The provision I am speaking of is redirecting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide free capital in the form of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to these nations. These SDRs are not loans: no strings attached, and no conditions imposed. It will help these countries buy desperately needed imports — like medicine, PPE and other supplies, as well as invest in their infrastructure. All of which will help keep these countries’ economies and social services afloat.
The COVID-19 pandemic is teaching us all the meaning of solidarity. Let’s act now and urge our senators to pass S.4139 bill, which also includes access to IMF SDRs.
Christopher Wilkins,
Denton