One of the enigmas facing our democracy is how so many of our citizens believe in overthrowing our government. The Second Amendment espoused the right of our citizens to bear arms to protect our government, not overthrow it. Yet MAGA Republicans have taken up arms to destroy, not protect. One only needs to observe the actions of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Aryan Nations, Three Percenters, White Revolution, Brotherhood of Klans, QAnon, National Vanguard, Patriot Front and other hate groups to see how radical the Republican Party has become.
Michael Flynn’s Christian Identity Army of God is a good indicator of evangelical moral degradation. God is not owned or restricted to any specific religion. When a corrupt, unscrupulous Trump sycophant like Flynn drags religion through the dirt, evangelical Christians are besmirched. I am glad to see many evangelical Christian pastors denouncing the Christian Identity movement.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and other MAGA nuts’ movement from the fringe of their party to the center shows how the far-right fringe now controls the Republican Party. Why once supposed patriotic Republicans now support autocratic despots is unconscionable. It is well documented that Vladimir Putin helped elect Donald Trump in 2016, so it is understandable he is Trump’s hero. Is that why the MAGA nuts kiss up to dictators? Even in these tough economic times, we cannot afford to be governed by traitors and lunatics.
John T. Weber,
Denton
It’s murder, not birth control
For those who believe abortion is a right — is it OK to climb a tree and destroy the eggs within a bird’s nest? Is it OK to see a pregnant cat or dog, cut open its belly and throw all its babies in the dumpster?
The problem is before getting pregnant! Abortion should never be birth control! Abortion is premeditated murder: the intentional killing of another person by someone who has acted willfully, deliberately or with planning.
If a child steals a friend’s toy, is the solution to destroy the toy or teach the child not to steal? If a criminal murders someone, is the solution to see what triggered this and bring correction? Would it have been better to reach the criminal before the crime?
I am saying there is absolutely no right to kill a child because you had sex! Either do not have sex or take birth control, but planning on killing a baby because you didn’t plan for it, is ludicrous!
The premeditated murder penalty should remain the same if you plan to kill anyone at any age for any reason!