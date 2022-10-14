DRC_Keyboard

Traitors and lunatics

One of the enigmas facing our democracy is how so many of our citizens believe in overthrowing our government. The Second Amendment espoused the right of our citizens to bear arms to protect our government, not overthrow it. Yet MAGA Republicans have taken up arms to destroy, not protect. One only needs to observe the actions of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Aryan Nations, Three Percenters, White Revolution, Brotherhood of Klans, QAnon, National Vanguard, Patriot Front and other hate groups to see how radical the Republican Party has become.

