Vote
Although there are only two City Council items on the ballot, look back upon the election of May 4, 2022, at your miserable 8.35% turnout. Look at the harvest of your indifference: You are now a mini-D, a mini-Dallas.
Although there are only two City Council items on the ballot, look back upon the election of May 4, 2022, at your miserable 8.35% turnout. Look at the harvest of your indifference: You are now a mini-D, a mini-Dallas.
Denton homeless persons vs. Dallas, Denton traffic congestion; apartment glut; and no new infrastructure — look around.
Denton 2022-23 budget/population, $12,813; Dallas, $3,469 (according to the two cities’ websites and online population estimates) — a gargantuan difference.
Where is your exponentially increased appraisal-tax money going? Hold your City Council and their appointed P&Z members accountable and vote every election.
Please, please vote. Vote as if your life depended upon it, for certainly your quality of life does.
John T. Thorngren,
Shady Shores
I am a white American, and I am ashamed that a sitting senator was cheered as he spewed hateful racist rhetoric. Shame on GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville, shame on his “fans” for cheering, and SHAME on his fellow GOP senators who refuse to condemn his racist diatribe.
Shame on our senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, for not speaking out against this hateful language. (It makes you wonder if they agree with Tuberville.)
I’m sick of hearing “this is not who we are” when it’s exactly who we are.
David Fishman,
Argyle
In her heartfelt adios to years of covering the nation’s capital, The Texas Tribune’s Abby Livingston reveals a central truth behind her burnout.
“Most Republicans in Congress will not acknowledge the damage done that day [Jan. 6] or do anything to prevent it from happening again. They ignore the trauma of their staffers who barricaded themselves in their offices. ...They similarly dismiss the Capitol Police, who still guard them even as they put their lives on the line. ... Two years later, most Republicans will not accept the results of a free and fair election, the root cause of the mayhem.”
Some Democrats have also crossed the line, she says, but concludes with something that should go without saying: Washington is no place for political violence.
Mark Spencer,
Cross Roads
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.