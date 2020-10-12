Fix this pothole
With all the millions being spent on various government buildings and road upgrades, do you think the county could spend an extra nickel and fix the hole in the intersection of East U.S. 380 going west and North Ruddell Street?
Richard Sakmar,
Denton
Vote and hope
Ed Reiss’ letter in the Oct. 2 Denton Record-Chronicle, quoting from Texas’ Articles of Secession, and Leonard Pitts’ column in the same edition pretty much tell it like it was and is in America. Only add Gov. Greg Abbott’s late-term abortion of the Texas elections, and we get the complete grisly picture of chaos and horror.
Money and power have become ends in themselves, eclipsing democracy and plunging us into the dark night of dictatorship imposed by those in power, who will stop at nothing to stay in power while the nation crumbles. There is hardly anything left but ashes.
Perhaps a new and better American Phoenix will arise from those ashes.
Vote and hope, America.
John Zeigler,
Denton
The loss of Sub Hub
My name is Maddie Wallace, and I am currently a sophomore at the University of North Texas. I am writing to you because one of the businesses near campus, New York Sub Hub, is going to be forced out of business by the university in the coming months because of eminent domain laws allowing it to.
I am urging that this media outlet highlight the injustices being forced upon Sub Hub in order to make the public more aware of this issue in our community, and to hopefully put a stop to it. Sub Hub has been in business for more than 40 years and has been through two generations of family already. This sandwich shop has been a staple in the Denton and UNT communities for so long, but eminent domain laws are making this sentiment meaningless.
The university is expanding, yes, but tearing down the very businesses that helped create the culture the university thrives on is not the answer to this impending expansion. Stripping away the identity UNT and Denton have to offer just reinforces the idea that family-owned local businesses hold no value in the greater expansion of community.
Losing this will only promote Denton as a town that cares more about corporations, money and greed instead of the very citizens who built it from the ground up.
Maddie Wallace,
Denton