We should keep bars closed
I know and I get that COVID-19 is more under control now than it was in the summer months, but I still believe we should keep the bars closed for now.
I have seen less drunken-driving reports since we have had the bars closed, and as a member of this lovely community, I find it to be a good thing! They can still sell alcohol at liquor stores or in restaurants; the bars can just team up with food trucks and make some sales then.
That way they are still getting sales and are not violating any laws. The bars should remain closed for now, until we have COVID-19 completely under control like we are with the flu.
Skyler Freeland,
Providence Village
Masked up at the mall
As a daily Golden Triangle Mall walker and shopper, I would guesstimate that at least 95% of the mall patrons (and employees) wear a face covering while in the mall itself. Why would you choose to print a picture on the Sept. 19 front page of two patrons without their face coverings on?
This is not the first time you’ve published such a photo.
Shirley Dane,
Denton
The representation we want
As reported in a small article buried on Page 5A of the Oct. 3 Denton Record-Chronicle, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 371-18 to approve a bill titled “Condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes.” It’s important to note that District 26 “Representative” Michael Burgess was one of the 18 to vote against this, signaling his approval of the QAnon organization and their extremist dogma.
QAnon has been identified by the FBI as a domestic terrorism threat; a pretty significant label. Yet, Burgess voted against condemning them. Really? It is unfathomable that Burgess thinks his vote represents the citizens of House District 26 or the citizens of Texas or the citizens of the United States. To not be a part of this overwhelmingly bipartisan condemnation of one of the most dangerous ideologies, particularly in the time of incredible political division, is unconscionable.
Fortunately, in just a few weeks we get to decide if this is the representation we really want. I know my answer.
Dennis Fisher,
Denton
In recent years, the democracies in Poland and Hungary have died. These countries still have popular elections, but they have destroyed judicial independence, stifled freedom of the press, normalized large-scale corruption and nullified dissent. These actions have created one-party rule for the foreseeable future.
One-party rule could easily happen here. The Republican Party is doing everything in its power to lock in permanent rule. It blocked Obama appointments and rushed its own appointments to the courts to make them politically loyal to the party. President Donald Trump has called news outlets that criticize him enemies of the people. His use of presidential power to enrich his family and friends is unprecedented. He has often encouraged violence to stop dissent. At the state level, we’ve seen legislation to strip Democratic governors of their power, the closing of polling places in Democratic voting areas and gerrymandering to keep Republicans in power.
For the Republicans, party loyalty prevails over constitutional responsibilities. They’ll do whatever it takes to consolidate power. White nationalism destroyed democracy in Hungary and Poland, and it could do so here.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton