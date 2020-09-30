Stadium concerns brushed off
I disagree with your reporting of satisfaction of COVID-19 protocol at the University of North Texas game. Enforcement was not sufficient.
There was a requirement to wear a mask to enter the stadium, but enforcement in the stands was another story. Numerous individuals were not socially distanced and not wearing masks. A group of six coeds who sat on the row behind us slightly to the side were too close for our comfort.
Frankly, I thought these students were not in their ticketed seats. Further, the six were not wearing masks. I brought my concerns to the UNT staff three separate times. The students were talked to, moved one row up, and wore masks for a little while, but later returned to the original seats continuing to not wear masks throughout the game — the eating and drinking exception not applicable.
I saw similar situations around me; staff talked to attendees and gave warnings, but nothing more. The six coeds should have been ejected from the game at the third warning by the supervisor. Being dissatisfied with the enforcement, which we made known to the supervisor, we left the game.
Our request for a refund of our season tickets was granted the following week, but sadly we won’t be in the stands this year. Sadder is the lack of respect by members of the student body. Worse still was the lack of stricter enforcement by the staff.
We hope to return to the stands next year, but for now, we’ll safely watch from home!
Barry Landry,
Denton