Sore losers
I have voted for quite a few years. I am now 79 years old.
I have noticed that in the past elections, the people that voted for the losing party moved on and accepted the loss. But in the 2016 election, when President Trump won, some people called for him to be impeached. That was before he even took office.
For the past three years, a lot of the people in the losing party (Democrats) have tried everything in their power to get him out of office. They have never given President Trump credit for anything that he has done. There are some things that have helped the country.
I do agree that President Trump at times should keep his mouth shut. Democrats have also called the people who voted for him all types of names, like we are a bunch of idiots. All I can say about them is that they are just sore losers and will not accept that the Democrats lost the election.
They are also trying their best now to do anything within their power to make him lose the election in 2020.
Michael Czap,
Denton
Don’t shame hungry students
As a social work student, I was devastated to learn that children in this country are being denied nutritious school lunches due to unpaid school debt, with other consequences such as being barred from graduating, publicly shamed, loss of extracurricular activity opportunities and possible interventions of Child Protective Services. When we begin shaming children for not being able to afford school lunches, we become a part of the inhumane.
In Alabama, there was an elementary school where a student was stamped on their arm, where the stamp said, “I need lunch money.” A Minnesotan school district warned their seniors that if they did not pay their lunch debt, they would not receive caps and gowns. Lastly, in New Hampshire, a cafeteria worker was fired for serving students with outstanding lunch debt.
If at a reduced price, families still cannot afford the school lunch, they are forced to eat subpar meals (e.g., bread and cheese sandwiches). How are we allowing the future of this country to starve while obtaining their education?
One of the first things we can do is start talking to the school administrators about the way they handle school lunch debt. Depending on how feasible it is, providing healthy lunch alternatives and not allowing school officials and students to shame students is a start.
When is enough, enough? We have to stand up for what’s right and be the voice for these children! After we begin locally, we must work our way up until we fix the problem on a federal level.
Izabella Briseno,
Denton
A paper carrier’s kindness
I want to share with the readers of the Denton Record-Chronicle the kindness of my carrier of the paper. I have lived in Denton County 60 years, am a retired schoolteacher and am interested in Denton news.
I have a long driveway and do not walk well at 93. My carrier stops his truck and walks to my front door and puts my morning paper on the top step. How I appreciate this — every morning!
Thank you. Thank you.
Marcia Merritt,
Denton