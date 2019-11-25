'See something, say something’
Re: Nov. 16 article titled “June trial date set for man accused of decapitation”:
Since 9/11 and the Boston Marathon bombings and the school shootings and the internet threat postings, etc., we’ve been told by our government and our police forces: “See something, say something; hear something, say something.”
So how is it that when we do so, it is ignored or dismissed, or rationalized by our own law enforcement?
I’m speaking specifically of the case where 23-year-old Isaac Warriner is accused of killing and decapitating his own mother, after 12 calls to our police department, from classmates, a nurse and the mother herself, that he possibly had this in mind.
Our police department said they “could not have done anything more in any of the calls because Warriner never told officers he was going to hurt himself or anybody, could not be located or refused mental health evaluations.” Well, duh! What would one expect him to say or do?
What I want to know is if at any time, our police department advised Mrs. Warriner to seek safety at Denton’s non-disclosed women’s shelter or some other safe location unknown to her son? Did they give her any advice at all to safeguard herself?
We may never know what caused this young man to do such a dastardly deed, but we do know that his victim was failed by the very forces sworn to protect and defend. At least, it seems that way to me.
Annette Wheldon,
Denton
Thoughts on impeachment, fascism
Related to the impeachment controversy, a friend reminds me that President Barack Obama fired all Bush-appointed ambassadors upon taking office; plus that, if liberals spark a civil war, police and military surely will support President Donald Trump, acting on their inclinations and the oath they all take.
I used to think that a fascist takeover can’t happen here. “Fascist” is what communists call their opponents. Mussolini in Italy, Hitler in Germany and Franco in Spain all came to power as a reaction to turmoil involving leftists. I see feverish emotionalism among the Democrats and our youth, versus a quieter emotionalism among Trump supporters.
A French writer once declared, in essence, that if you are not liberal when young you have no heart, but if you aren’t conservative later on, then you have no brain. Part of me wishes we were all more in agreement.
Ross Melton,
Denton
CNN, MSNBC are untethered, not Fox
In Margaret Sullivan’s Nov. 22 essay titled “Democracy Needs News Consumers,” she states: “Stop watching Fox News, especially the prime-time shows, which are increasingly untethered to reality.”
The only part untethered to reality is when they play a montage of clips from CNN and MSNBC of “bombshell,” “explosive,” “IED,” “shocking” talking points. All coordinated — over and over again.
John Green,
Hickory Creek