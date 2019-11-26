College homelessness
As a future social worker and current student, I was surprised to see how many college students are homeless. Right now, in the United States, there are over 68,000 students who are currently homeless.
College is already hard enough as it is, but adding the stress of being homeless makes it tremendously worse. Institutions try their best to provide resources, but they are only a temporary fix that does not provide a permanent solution. Individuals can only live off boxed mac-n-cheese and ramen for a while, and not to mention if they are an in between places, it might be even more difficult to make these items.
Unlike in elementary school, when an individual who faced financial struggles had help from federal lunch programs, once someone enters college, those resources dry up — so students are being forced to worry about where their next meal is going to come from and where they are going to sleep.
Institutions need to step up and help these students. Having a food pantry to say that you are “actively advocating” for individuals who face homelessness is pitiful. They need to be productive by creating more resources for these individuals. This could be done by creating scholarships or allowing temporary housing in dorms until they are stable again. Also, hire more social workers to help students find a permanent solution to this situation.
It’s time to reframe the dialogue on homelessness and how it affects so many college campuses and their students.
Kristen Sosa,
Denton