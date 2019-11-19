The U.S. will lose out
Recently, President Trump and China took a small step toward a trade agreement. In exchange for Trump forgoing a $250 billion tariff increase, China has agreed to buy up to $50 billion in U.S. agricultural products. Since President Trump keeps lurching between hard-line and conciliatory positions, it will be difficult to get China to trust the U.S. and agree to a long-term pact, without which more than $460 billion of tariffs remains in place, costing average Americans hundreds of dollars a year.
Meanwhile, China and nine southeast Asian nations have formed a trade group to replace the Trans-Pacific (TPP) partnership, which excluded China and included the U.S. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the TPP.
Thanks to Trump, the U.S. has become much more protectionist. At the same time, China is becoming more global. The U.S. will be the biggest loser, losing trade and economic growth and letting China define the rules of global trade.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton
Who’s at fault?
I feel compelled to weigh in once again on an issue of common sense vs. the ridiculous. This is based on Sunday’s front page article titled “All eyes on suit against the gun industry,” concerning blaming an arms manufacturer for student and faculty deaths at Sandy Hook Elementary School or anywhere else for that matter. How can an arms manufacturer be held accountable when they were not the perpetrator of the horrific act?
Do we hold General Motors accountable when a drunken driver squashes a pedestrian or another driver while operating their Chevrolet? Are airplane manufacturers held accountable if a pilot smashes the plane they built, killing everyone aboard? If you stick a knife in a plugged-in toaster to get your toast out and end up shocked to death, is it the fault of the Sunbeam toaster or is it your own stupidity? Who’s at fault?
We human beings are solely responsible for our actions, whether we pull the trigger or get stupid drunk and commit vehicular homicide. I’ve said this before, and I say it again. Take a loaded firearm and set it on a table, make sure there’s round in the chamber and cock it. I guarantee you 100% that it will never fire until touched by human hands.
Guns don’t kill people; people kill people, whether a gun, knife, baseball bat, car, truck or any other implement of destruction. Firearms manufacturers are not to blame; we humans are.
J. Aaron Cundall,
Denton