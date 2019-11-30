Denton needs transitional housing
As a social work student in Denton, I am alarmed to see the number of people experiencing homelessness in our community.
In 2017, the city of Denton had a poverty rate of 21.3%, which exceeds the state’s rate by 4%. The number of people reported as experiencing homelessness is only increasing. During a one-night poll, the number of people who claimed they had no bed for the night went from 228 in 2017 to 255 in 2018.
The numbers show the immediate need for reform in the system that the city is currently operating under. If we want to make a lasting impact on the community and our economy, we must support transitional living for individuals who are experiencing homelessness. The emergency shelters that are currently in place in Denton County are only one way to maintain the well-being of the individuals in need in our community.
Transitional housing would give people experiencing homelessness the opportunity to work and live on their own with a lower rent rate, which over a set period of time would increase until they are able to independently sustain their bill. This would give the individuals the right to self-determination while striving for full independence and a life free from emergency shelters; hoping they have an empty bed. With this, funding for emergency shelters could be used in part for transitional housing programs since the need for emergency shelters would be just that, for emergencies, not for long-term sustainability.
Shawnee Arrington,
Denton
The man of 12,000 lies
“Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive!”
— Sir Walter Scott, 1808
The man of 12,000 lies and counting has finally run up against true patriots who called him out for promoting proven falsehoods about the Ukraine meddling in our 2016 election. In the recent impeachment hearings, Dr. Hill said, “In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.” She continued: “Right now Russia was seeking to interfere in the 2020 election and that we are running out of time to stop them.”
Trump is denying these facts, as he knows how effective Russia was in getting him elected in 2016 and hopes they do the same in his reelection bid. All hail our Russian patsy president. So sad the Republicans have buried their heads in the sand instead or calling out his traitorous actions.
Republican congressional members and senators are themselves Putin puppets spouting Russian propaganda instead of defending our Constitution and our citizens. Republicans have been seduced by the dark side. They can no longer claim to be patriots.
Lindsey Graham once called Trump a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.” He said, “I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy, I think he’s unfit for office.” Now that Graham is a bona fide cult member, he defends bribery and corruption.
America is at great risk, not as much from our enemies abroad as from corruption and rot within.
John T. Weber,
Denton