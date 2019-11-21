Stick to the facts?
It should be easy for all to agree with conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt’s advice to Republicans regarding impeachment: “Stick to the facts.” But there are reasons it’s actually hard to do.
It’s hard to cite the facts when they aren’t readily available. President Trump has barred top aides from testifying or releasing requested documents.
It’s impossible to stick to facts if you lie about them. Rep. Michael Burgess, on WFAA’s Inside Texas Politics Sunday morning, was asked by host Jason Whitley, “Should a U.S. president ask a foreign government to investigate a U.S. citizen?” Burgess pauses in a search for the party talking point, then says, “Here’s the thing. First of all, that didn’t happen.”
Viewers waiting for him to explain — Trump didn’t ask Ukraine to dig up dirt on the Bidens? — are left wondering what he meant.
CNN’s presidential fact checker, Daniel Dale, has listed 45 lies Trump told about Ukraine. As of mid-October, The Washington Post count of Trump’s daily dishonesty dump totaled 13,435.
Stick to the facts? You bet. Let’s get them all out in the open and then be truthful about what they are, what they aren’t, what they prove.
Mark Spencer,
Cross Roads