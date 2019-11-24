A right to accurate information
As a social work student, it is my duty to advocate on behalf of women’s right to receive truthful information on abortions. I was disgusted to discover that physicians are required to disclose false information on abortion procedures before a woman can obtain one. Mandatory counseling is required before receiving abortion care in 38 states, including Texas. As a part of this meeting, Texas mandates physicians to disclose inaccurate medical risks when undergoing an abortion procedure. The intent behind this is to scare women away from getting an abortion altogether.
At 18 years old, I found out I was pregnant. In such a vulnerable time in my life, I wanted answers on what to do. When I went to my local women’s center, I was ridiculed for my young age and was immediately given mandatory counseling. The woman intently went over the repercussions of getting an abortion. I left the clinic feeling humiliated for potentially putting myself at risk of imminent danger. Through this time, women need to feel supported by others rather than being lied to.
From someone who takes pride in being a Texan, I am immensely ashamed of how restrictive our abortion laws are. At the very least, women should have the right to have accurate, unbiased information that concerns their bodies. We can call or email our state representatives to express our concerns and raising questions about the mandatory counseling law.
Tara Diset,
Denton
Health care disparities
As a social work student who is also interested in the medical profession, I was appalled to learn about how there is a health care gap between individuals and families with different socioeconomic statuses. The phrase “your ZIP code is more important than your genetic code” has been a popular phrase in the health care industry for quite some time now. This conveys that there is a significant difference in the distribution of health care between individuals and families of different socioeconomic statuses.
It has been found that these individuals who live in low-income communities are more likely to have the worst outcomes compared with any other individual with a different income level. It is also found that the average life expectancy is 15 to 20 years lower in lower-income communities than more affluent communities.
Going to the doctors with insurance can still be an expensive trip. I cannot imagine what it is like to go without having insurance. I was in the emergency room last week. With my insurance, my copay was $175. Without insurance, it would have cost me over $3,000. I am grateful my parents are considered upper middle class, though I know this is not the case for everyone.
To help close this health gap, we can partner with community-based organizations and contact our state legislators and inform them about this inequality. These people facing this inequality are vulnerable and oppressed populations of today’s society. It is up to us to be a voice for them.
Madison Hill,
Denton